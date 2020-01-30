Johnston, Katherine L; 92, of Lake Orion

Katherine L. Johnston, of Lake Orion, passed away on January 27, 2020. She was 92-years-old. Katherine is the wife of the late Melvin Johnston; dear mother of Glen Johnston, Gordon (Marilyn) Johnston, Paula (Larry) Alcorn, Patricia (the late Jim) Turner, Peggy (Dan) Ludwig, Pamela (Keith) Beauchamp, Gene Johnston and Penny (Rob) Harris; grandmother of 20; and great-grandmother of 42, with more on the way. She is also survived by her brother Loren Schmidt; and her sister Dora Perry.

Katherine belonged to the First Baptist Church-Lake Orion for 62 years where she taught Sunday school for many years ranging from 2-year-old’s to the Shepherd’s class (Handicapped Bible class) which she headed up until 6 years ago. She and her husband Melvin started and operated Smile Club, a group for mentally and physically challenged people, for 20 years. Before retiring, she worked as a Bus Driver for Lake Orion Public Schools for 23 plus years and for Kingsbury Country Day for 3 plus years.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church- Lake Orion, 255 E. Scripps Road, with a luncheon to immediately follow at the church. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Katherine will be laid to rest at Square Lake Cemetery next to her husband Melvin. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International.

