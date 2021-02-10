Johnny Black’s LakeHouse opens in downtown Lake Orion

Johnny Black’s LakeHouse opened for in-person dining on Feb. 1, the day the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services health order allowed for restaurants to have guests dine inside at 25 percent capacity.

Johnny Black’s LakeHouse, 21 W. Flint St., had been open for carry out while the restaurant underwent extensive renovations. The restaurant is at the location of the former CJ’s Lakeside Grill and CJ’s Sandbar.

For information on Johnny Black’s LakeHouse, visit johnnyblacks.com/lakehouse. — J.N.

 

