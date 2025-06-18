John Walter, 72

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father, John Michael Walter. He left us on Monday, June 9th, at the age of 72. John was surrounded by his loving family in his final moments, passing peacefully. He was a man full of witty humor and wisdom, and John was a proud Air Force veteran. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones. John was always thoughtful, curious, hands-on, purposeful, creative, and above all: The Ultimate Gamer. He stood as a pillar of strength, and a beacon of love. His absence now leaves a void in our hearts. John is the beloved son of Katherine and Irving Walter (both preceded him in death). He is survived by his two daughters, Amy Walter and Lisa Miller (Husband, Don Miller); as well as four granddaughters, Adrienne (Husband, E.J.), Alissa, Megan, and Ashley; grandson, Cody; and great-granddaughter, Ember. All of who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest, as he would have wished.

To commemorate his remarkable life and the memories we cherish, a service will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion on Saturday, June 14th, 2025 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. We welcome all who knew him to join us in celebrating the life of a man who was loved deeply and will be missed every day.

No flowers are required. Instead, please keep the family in your thoughts.