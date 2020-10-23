John W. Smith of Lake Orion passed away October 21, 2020.

John is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne of 48 years; children Robert (Lenka) Smith, Christina Smith and Michael Smith; and grandson Trent.

He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Lou Skop, Bob Ewald, Don Ewald Sr. and Jim Smith; nieces and nephews, Louanne, Tim, Shelly, Donna, Steven, Mary Lou, Jennifer, Jill, Don Jr., Alex and Sam; and his sister-in- law, Pat Barker.

John proudly owned and operated J.W. Smith Tile Co. for many years.

When he wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time with his family, and in many cases would spend his time remodeling theirs homes or fixing their cars.

John was an amazing cook, he was able to fix anything for anyone, and he would give you shirt off his back at the drop of a hat.

He will be dearly missed by all.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

