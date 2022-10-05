John N. Smith III, 71, of Lake Orion

John Norman Smith III of Lake Orion passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his wife and children on September 27, 2022. He was 71 years old.

John is the beloved husband and best friend of Mary “Shae” Smith for 49 years; loving father of Timothy (Michelle) Smith, Kristina (Andrew) Allen and Angela (Mike) Diskin.

He is the proud PopPop of Logan, Trenton, the late Timmy, Autumn, Jackson, Parker and Lyndon; dear brother of William (Tonya) Smith and Mary Lynn (late Denny) Thompson; brother-in-law of Beverly Cummins and John (Sandy) Cummins; uncle of Amanda (Steve), Elizabeth (Chris), Caitlin, Corey (Katelyn), and Rachel. Also survived by his beloved granddog Oly.

John served in the U.S. Army Reserves before pursuing a dedicated career as Director of Midwest Operations at the Scotts Company.

His greatest enjoyments were working in the yard, woodworking, tinkering around the house, doting on his wife, children and grandchildren, and cuddling his granddog. He was funny, loving, caring and always there for anyone.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. with in-state at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary, at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd. in Orion Twp.

Interment is at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Oakland Township. Suggested memorials to the International Volunteers of Urology (IVUMED.org) or Hospice of Michigan.

Online condolences:

www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.