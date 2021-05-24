Johanna Grace Spry, 93, of Lake Orion

Johanna Grace Spry passed away May 18, 2021 at age 93.

Grace was the beloved wife of the late William Spry; loving mother of William (Dawn “Myke”), Patricia Frances, Beverly (Robert) Gross and Katherine (Timothy) Kade.

She was the proud grandma of Nicole, Andrew, Travis, Elizabeth, Sarah, Katy, Bobby, Emily, Rebecca and Hannah; and adoring great grandma of Madeleine, Jack, Otto, Winston, Brynlee, Brycen and Liam.

She is also the dear sister of the late Frances Zeller and the late Mary Parsinski.

Grace was a charter member of the King of Kings Lutheran Church; she was also active in the Oxford/Lake Orion FISH Food Pantry, Recovery Inc., Oxford Senior Centers, Lake Orion Nursing Home, Meals on Wheels and the Pontiac Light House.

Grace was Lake Orion Women of the Year in 1975.

She was also a life-long baseball fan, especially her hometown team, the Brooklyn Dodgers, but she eventually grew fond of the Detroit Tigers also.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. – noon at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1715 S. Lapeer Rd. in Orion Township, with a private family service at 1 p.m.

Masks will be required and social distancing is suggested.

Online guestbook and condolences: sparksgriffin.com