Johanna Elisabeth (Kropf) Koster, 100, of Lake Orion

Johanna Elisabeth (Kropf) Koster, age 100, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in the Netherlands on August 11, 1921 to Johannes and Wilhelmina Aleida (Letterie) Kropf. She was the eighth of nine children. Johanna married Jacobus Koster in Amsterdam in 1943, and they immigrated to the United States in 1955. They were married for 34 years before his passing in 1978.

Surviving Johanna are her three children and their families, Harold (Michelle) Koster, Marion (Paul) McLaughlin, and John (Julie) Koster. She loved her grandchildren Jeff (Shelly) Koster, Lisa Koster, Jason McLaughlin, Michael (Carissa) McLaughlin, Lauren (Rob) Melnick, Anthony (Amy) Savage, Emily Savage, and Autumn Koster; and her great-grandchildren Nicole, Connor, Anna, Alex, Jake, Lucas, Avianna, Madelyn, Everly, Max, and she anticipated the birth of her tenth great-grandchild next month.

Joan was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and nurse. She loved travel, puzzles, reading, knitting, embroidery, and photography. She had an associates degree from Oakland Community College in Nursing. After retirement, she volunteered at Lake Orion Public Library and traveled extensively with her beloved companion, Bob Wilhelm, until his passing.

Hers was a life well written in the libraries of our minds forever. ♡

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.