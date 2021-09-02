Joetta A. Brooks, 62, Bingham Township

Joetta A. Brooks, 62, of Bingham Township in Leelanau County, Michigan, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at home with her loving family at her side.

Joetta was born March 14, 1959 in Jackson, the daughter of John and Edith Hamelin.

On September 22, 1984 at The People’s Church in East Lansing, she married Mark J. Brooks who survives.

Joetta graduated from Michigan State University and entered the sales profession. As her life continued, she started a career in education. She mentored many students at Lake Orion Community Schools and made an imprint within the community. She was a great listener and always wanted to teach and give advice to help others. Teaching was not just Joetta’s profession, but her calling in life.

Her number one joy and priority was being a mom, a role in which she excelled. Joetta treasured her family and loved making memories, spending time and entertaining on Lake Leelanau.

Whenever her family was together, she made sure to plan and coordinate every event to the upmost perfection, creating memories that will not be forgotten. She was the organizer of the house, often taking on the majority of any work load to ensure her family’s happiness and ease their worries.

The love that Joetta shared was not limited to her family. She often checked in with close friends, giving advice and sharing laughs. There was no amount of time passed that Joetta wouldn’t follow up with an old acquaintance, reach out to an extended family member or send a thoughtful note to a dear friend.

Throughout the years, Joetta and Mark travelled with a group of close friends to Cancun, Mexico, forming new bonds and lifelong friendships.

Joetta is survived by her loving husband of thirty-six years, Mark; her two children, Courtney (Josh) Jerome, Ashley (Jeremy) Howe; two siblings, Paul (Martha) Hamelin, Lynn (Skip) Telgard; and her two grandchildren, Dalton and Beckett Jerome.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Hamelin, and a sister, Carol Hamelin.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Cowell Family Cancer Center, 217 S. Madison Street, Traverse City, MI 49684, or to MIOCA (Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance), 315 E. Eisenhower Parkway Suite 9, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.

Please share condolences with Joetta’s family at www.martinson.info.

Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Leelanau.