Joe Young resigns as manager of the Village of Lake Orion

Council approves severance package, emergency managers

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — After more than five years of leading the day-to-day business of the Village of Lake Orion, Joe Young is out as village manager.

Young submitted his letter of resignation addressed to village Clerk Susan Galeczka and the village council on June 24, stating that his resignation would be effective at 5 p.m. that day. The full text of Young’s letter is at the end of this article.

Young cited ongoing health concerns as the impetus for his resignation.

“This resignation is prompted by my desire to immediately and fully focus on my health and recovery,” Young wrote.

Young, 75, had taken some time off recently for health issues, but was back in the office the week he resigned and met with village council President Ken Van Portfliet and President Pro-tem Jerry Narsh the day before his resignation.

The village council officially accepted Young’s resignation during the council meeting on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Young also requested a severance payment of 90 days salary, his unused leave time and health insurance coverage through Dec. 31.

The council voted 5-2 to grant Young’s severance package request.

Council Members Sarah Luchsinger and Michael Lamb – both of whom supported Young and thanked him for his work on behalf of the village – questioned the severance package.

Luchsinger asked for the dollar amount of the severance package: how much unused leave time Young has, the dollar amount of the unused leave time, how much six months health insurance coverage would cost and how much they would pay in salary compensation.

Lamb, who regularly touts fiscal responsibility, said he felt the duration of the health insurance coverage was too long and wondered why the council could not get the dollar amounts before making a decision

Van Portfliet said that he and the administration did not have that amount readily available.

The council then agreed with a committee recommendation to enter contract negotiations with a prospective candidate to serve as interim village manager. The committee had been searching for someone to assist while Young was out on sick leave.

The council also on Monday appointed police Chief Harold Rossman and Galeczka as emergency co-village managers until the village can bring in an interim village manager.

Rossman and Galeczka will run the day-to-day activities of the village and will submit additional salary expectations to the council for approval at a future meeting.

The Lake Orion Village Council voted 6-0 at its meeting on March 13, 2017 to formally “extend an offer of employment” to Joseph Young, who had been the manager for the Village of Oxford since 2004.

Joe Young’s letter of resignation as manager of the Village of Lake Orion:

June 24, 2022

Susan Galeczka, Village Clerk

Village Council

In the best interests of my family and the Village, I hereby submit my resignation effective as of 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. This resignation is prompted by my desire to immediately and fully focus on my health and recovery.

I am requesting the payment of my contract payments including unused leave time. I am also requesting a total severance payment of 90 days and health insurance coverage through December 31, 2022 (6 months).

It has been a privilege and a sincere pleasure to serve the Village of Lake Orion. I applaud the Village Council and Village Staff for the continued good work and for the dedicated services to the community.

I would appreciate a motion by the Village Council to accept this resignation and the terms of this resignation. Thank you for your consideration and support.

Sincerely,

K. Joseph Young

Village Manager