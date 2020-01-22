Joe Kent announces bid for county treasurer’s seat

Joe Kent of Oxford announced that he is running as a republican for Oakland County Treasurer.

Kent said he is seeking the treasurer’s position because he’s concerned about the lack of financial transparency, increased spending and the erosion of the public’s trust.

Current Treasurer Andy Meisner is vacating the office to run for Oakland County Executive.

Kent, a long-time Oakland County tax accountant and business owner, said he is running to continue the legacy of the late L. Brooks Patterson, whom he calls a friend.

“I love Oakland County and will do everything that I can to protect it,” Kent said. “Oakland County is the jewel of Michigan. The management of our county’s government and resources has always set the standard for the nation. I’m so proud of that.”

Kent narrowly lost a 2016 primary election for the Michigan House of Representatives by 15 votes to John Reilly of Oakland Twp.

“However, the priorities of the new county leadership are troubling. A long-standing policy of financial transparency was scrapped, and spending is on the rise. It’s only a matter of time before property taxes go up. The increases will probably be quite large.”

“The move to hide financial information is especially concerning,” Kent said. “This and other recent news stories about questionable tax collection policies are starting to erode the public’s trust. It’s painful to watch. I’ve made a good living standing up to the IRS for my clients. Friends asked me in recent weeks to stand up for the people of Oakland County. I’m answering that call.”

This year’s state and local primary election is Aug. 4, while the general election is Nov. 3.

Kent has an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from the Michigan State University College of Business. He serves on the board of directors of Crossroads for Youth, which provides foster care, counseling and schooling for at-risk children. He is licensed as a tax professional by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

He is a past president of the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow and an appointed church leader at the local and regional level.

Kent and his family formerly lived in Birmingham and relocated to northern Oakland County in the 1990s. His lives with his wife Gay and two middle-school aged children. – J.N.