Joan Schuman, 71, of Oxford

Joan Schuman of Oxford passed away on January 25, 2022. She was 71-years-old.

Joan is the beloved wife of David Henry Schuman for 47 years; dear mother of Billy (Amanda) Schuman and Dennis Schuman; loving Mi Mi of Jayden, Trinity and grandmother of Alexis; loving companion of her dog Spunk; and special aunt of Daniel Lilac.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dennis and Hessie Norris, her siblings Fred Norris, Hershel Norris and Wilma Murphy, and her granddaughter Sydney.

Joan was devoted to her family and her children and grandchildren were everything to her. She loved camping every year with her family and enjoyed watching the birds in her spare time.

Joan worked at the service desk for many years at the Lake Orion K-Mart where she was loved by all of her fellow employees and shoppers as well. She was a kind and caring woman who was dearly loved in the community, and she will be deeply missed.

A funeral service was January 31, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Interment was at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion.

Memorial donations in Joan’s honor may be made to the Michigan Humane Society.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com