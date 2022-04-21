Jimmie Lee Robinson, 69, of Oxford

Jimmie Lee Robinson, 69 years of age, passed away suddenly on Saturday April 16, 2022.

He attended Oxford High School and his high school friends fondly remember him as Rowdy.

Jim loved music, fishing, camping and off-roading. He especially loved spending time with his family, particularly his 14 grandchildren.

Everyone who met Jim became an instant friend. He had an infectious smile, the biggest heart, was a great storyteller and was always the life of the party.

Jimmie is survived by his wife of 47 amazing years, Debbie Robinson. His children Jessica Christensen, Jamie Robinson (Tom Ouelette), Jennifer Toomer (Ron) and Sara Robinson (Kevin Schultz). His beloved grandchildren, Alex, Julianne, Adien, Jordan, Haley, Lia, Tyler, Kylee, Mandi, Dilynn, Hannah, Zoey, Keegan and Bentlee. Survived by his loving father-in-law and mother-in-law (Dad and Mom), Jim and Sally Walter. His siblings Randy, David and Rhonda. And many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents Delbert and Stella (Sam) Robinson and his sister Debbie.

Visitation will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m. with Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online: sparksgriffin.com