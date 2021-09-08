Jill Elizabeth Tavano, of Lake Orion

Jill passed away August 12, 2021 after a five year battle with cancer.

To her husband Paul Cangemi, children Sophia, Olivia and Dominic, parents Patricia and the late Donald Tavano and her brother Tim Tavano, Jill was many things: Funny, Controlling, Fiercely Loyal and above all the most courageous woman they will ever know.

As a graduate of MSU, Jill was a faithful Spartan’s fan.

Although she was a very private person, Jill touched many lives. Whether known as a dance mom, baseball mom or a substitute teacher she was always known as devoted to her cause and a loyal friend.

She will be deeply missed by her family and beloved pets.

Donations in her name can be made to the Leiomyosarcoma Research foundation:

https://lmsdr.app.neoncrm.com/JillTavanoLeiomyosarcomaFund