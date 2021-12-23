Jerry W. Slater 57, of Roseville

Jerry William Slater of Roseville, Michigan died on Dec. 20, 2021. He was 57.

Jerry was born Jan. 11, 1964 in Troy, New York to Frederick William and Paula (nee: Burgan) Slater.

He is survived by his loving mother, Paula Reese; one sister, Tuesday Cariera; two brothers, Rick (Andrea) Slater and Garrett (Tiffany) Hoffman; nieces and nephews, Krystal (Brian) Cronovich, Zach (fiancé Allison) Mudge, Hunter Williams, Tyler and Abbie Slater, Gabriel, Peyton, Ace and Cash Hoffman; two great nieces, Vivian and Stella Cronovich.

Jerry always enjoyed his family and had a heart of gold. He was someone you could always count on.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michigan Humane Society at www.michiganhumane.org.

