Jeremy L. Wilczewski, 46

March 1, 1978 – July 23, 2024

Jeremy L. Wilczewski of Lake Orion, Michigan, formerly of Amherst, New York, passed unexpectedly July 23, 2024, at age 46.

Jeremy is the loving father of Joslynn, Jayla, and Jillene Wilczewski; dear son of Mary Ellen (nee Petre) and Melvin Wilczewski; brother of Jeffrey (Amanda) Wilczewski; uncle to Andrew and Jane Wilczewski. Jeremy is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends may call on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 from 3-7 p.m. at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.