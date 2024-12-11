Jeffrey Sutherland, 80, of Lake Orion

Jeffrey Sutherland, known by all as “Jeff,” originally from Romeo, MI, and a long-time resident of the Lake Orion area, passed to his next great adventure on Dec. 9, 2024.

Jeff was born on July 30, 1944. He attended Romeo schools and graduated from Romeo High School, followed by college at Michigan State University; Jeff was always a diehard Spartans fan. Jeff went to college with and married his high school sweetheart Dotty; they were married for a joyful 45 years.

Jeff was always dreaming up his next travel adventure, his next project for the home, or the next scheme which he was sure would brighten the world and bring him bounty. Jeff and his current partner, Patty Salisbury, have enjoyed many wonderful experiences, including cruises and trips to Gulf Shores, AL together, as well as fellowship through their church. Patty made sure he kept moving, kept going and was an amazing support in his life.

Jeff’s home at the corner of Flint Street and M-24 in Lake Orion has been his pride and joy for many years, and he has transformed it from a derelict rental kept warm only by space heater units to a gorgeous relic of the day it was built in 1882. Jeff always wanted to be in that house. His other past interests have always been sports, golf, fishing (which he would remind people was called fishing not catching), cooking (despite being challenged by celiac!) and genealogy.

At one time the Flint Street house briefly lived as an art gallery, and later became home to him and Dotty, who preceded him in passing in July 2014.

Jeff was the proud father of Michael and Jennifer. Mike resides in Colorado with granddaughters Rowan (14) and Ivy (12). Jenn and her husband Mark Germain have an amazing home in Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Both Jeff and Patty met through, and are active members, of Lake Orion Methodist church, where Jeff loved to sing. Jeff is survived by his brother Al, who also lives in Chicago, as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial gifts are requested for Lake Orion Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 17, followed immediately by the funeral service at Lake Orion Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion.

Reflections may be share online at www.sparksgriffin.com.