Jeanette Frady

Jeanette E. Frady of Lake Orion passed away on Oct. 28, 2024. She was 87 years old.

Jeanette is the beloved wife of the late Jimmie; loving mother of Mark (the late Linda) Sims, LuAnn (Dennis) Churchill, Cheryl (Dennis) Mahan, Carol (Charlie) Hanning and Charlie (Daisy) Frady; loving grandmother of eight; and great-grandmother of four. She was preceded in death by her grandson James.

Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her family and always took care of her family. She liked a good game of cards, playing blackjack and Club Keno.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family received friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment followed at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.