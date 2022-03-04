Janet Marie Lombardo, 63, of Lake Orion

Janet Marie (Stoner) Lombardo of Lake Orion passed away February 24, 2022. She was 63-years-old.

Janet is the daughter of the late Bob and Pat Stoner-Lauer and the step-daughter of Mark Lauer; mother of Keith (Rachel) Essendrop and Bobby Shaw; sister of Sandra (Paul) Kern and Suzanne (Peter) Sharpe; and aunt of many nieces.

Janet was loved by her family and she will be missed.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lake Orion. A luncheon will follow the service.

Inurnment at Eastlawn Cemetery, Lake Orion.

