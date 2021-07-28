Jamie Evans hired as supervisor of Pine Tree Center

On Monday, Lake Orion Community Schools announced that Jamie Evans would be filling the role as Pine Tree Center Supervisor.

The position was recently left vacant after the previous supervisor, Jillian Knapp took the position of principal at Orion Oaks Elementary.

Evans has experience in the district, most notably working as a social worker and was a participant in their Special Education leadership groups. She also has experience from working in an Oakland County center-based program.

Evans will assume the position at the start of the 2021-22 school year and is expected to make the transition this summer. — M.K.