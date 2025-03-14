James Crockett, 62, of Orion Twp.

James Crockett, 62

December 5, 1962 to February 27, 2025

James Leon Crockett, 62, of Orion Township, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

He was born Dec. 5, 1962 in Detroit to James Crockett Sr. and the late Gwendolyn Crockett.

Mr. Crockett was previously employed as a health care administrator. He enjoyed roller skating and bowling.

He is survived by his partner of 27 years, Alfred Wirth; his father, James Crockett Sr.; four siblings, Carlos Lee, Dwayne Crockett, Alesia Crockett and Deanna Crockett; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron, MI, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. James’ cousin, Myria Evans, will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Caswell Cemetery, Kimball Township at a later date.

