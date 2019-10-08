Jacobsen, Marilyn E.; 85, of Lake Orion

A celebration of life for Marilyn Elizabeth Jacobsen will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Devil’s Ridge Golf Club, 3700 Metamora Rd., in Oxford Township. Folks will begin gathering at 1 p.m. and the service will commence at 2 p.m. RSVP to Brad at bradjgolf@yahoo.com.

Jacobsen passed away at her Lake Orion home on Aug. 29, 2019. She was 85-years-old.