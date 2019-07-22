Jackson, Elfriede (Fritz); 74, formerly of Lake Orion

Jackson, Elfriede (Fritz) Jackson; of Venice, FL, and formerly of Clarkston, Lake Orion and Oxford MI, gently passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was 74-years-old.

Fritz was born to Adolf and Rosie Kainz in Germany, during the war, on July 18, 1944. Fritz was truly a survivor and will always be her family’s greatest inspiration! At the age of 5, she and her family escaped the East Zone, and came over to America through Ellis Island. The stories are too many to recount. Fritz had beat the odds so many times, but this time she was called home to our Lord, and we’re sure her loving parents and sister were there to escort her up. Boy, did she miss them. (Her little doxie, Schotzie, too.)

Fritz is survived by her adoring husband, David; her children who love her so much, Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Mason, Patrick (Denise) Herta, John (Renee) Itoney, Holly (Jimmy) Choi, and Melissa (David) Tinkis. She was a wonderful Nani/Grandma to 13 grandchildren; Michael, Emily, William (Mason); Patrick (Nikki), Dominic, Jacob (Herta); Sabrina, Rocco (Itoney); Sammy, Isabelle (Choi); and Jackson, Olivia, Max (Tinkis).

Fritz is predeceased by her parents, Adolf and Rosa Kainz, and her sister, Erna Schrader. She is survived by her loving brother Arthur (Dorothy) Kainz and sister-in-law Nancy Davidson. Fritz also leaves behind her special friends (really part of her family) David and Karen Tinkis, as well as so many nieces and nephew and friends. She loved all of you so much!

Remember to hold your loved ones tight, and let them know you love them. Fritz did this everyday, and we will forever miss her!!

Funeral Mass to be at Christ the Redeemer Church, 2700 Waldon Rd., Lake Orion on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Joe officiating. Please join us as we celebrate our beautiful Fritz, and share the memories that will last in our hearts.