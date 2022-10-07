Jack Scollard, 57, of Lake Orion

Jack Scollard of Lake Orion passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022. He was 57 years old.

Jack is the beloved husband of Kelly (nee Frank); loving father of Nick, Zach and Cam; dear son of William and the late Mary-Hope Scollard; brother of Patricia (Chuck) Painter, Robyn (Palmer) Schoch, Christine (Jerry) Losey, Jim Scollard, Joanne Scollard, Samantha (Tad) Truex, and the late Bill Scollard; son-in-law of Kathy and Bill Frank; brother-in-law of Wendy (Dave) Miller. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Jack’s greatest love was his family. His patience, kindness and unconditional love were a blessing to all who knew him. He was a beacon of light, and his presence and understanding would melt away any worries one might have.

Jack loved the outdoors, starting young with sailing and summer camps, then onto SCUBA diving and snorkeling, and more recently camping nearly every weekend. He loved art — and was great at it. His home was full of paintings and projects he had completed throughout the years, creating a beautiful environment for anyone who had the pleasure of stepping foot inside.

Jack was also a proud graduate from both Michigan State University and Wayne State University. He used his degrees to become a computer engineer for many automotive companies over the years, his most recent career being within Marel Power Solutions. He was so happy to be working alongside his friends again.

Jack will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

A celebration of life in Jack’s honor will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 starting at 11 a.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Family and friends will then have the opportunity to share memories of Jack starting at 4 p.m. Suggested memorials may be made to the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Detroit.

