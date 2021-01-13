It’s your choice…

It’s the New Year, and yes, we still have political drama and both science and the medical field are still searching for answers to end our pandemic.

With these two large issues — combined with our weather, which is giving us some dark and dreary days — we can sometimes feel a lack of zest for life.

If your energy is not feeling 100 percent, you might be really looking forward to spring and warmer weather, thinking, “I will be happier when…”

If pessimism is within you now, even the wonderful weather in spring will not change that. Resolve to make this a year of positive living.

Every morning you can make a choice on how you will choose to live each day.

Choose to be happier and start by enjoying where you are now and seeing yourself even happier yet.

Choose to be more kind to others.

Choose being a better spouse, child, neighbor, employee or co-worker.

Every struggle teaches us something about life or how we can improve ourselves. Take time often to go into meditation or prayer. Remind yourself that you are a child of God and we put no restrictions on what God can do! Then just enjoy being in the quiet with that unlimited presence of God.

Being made from that same unlimited God energy; we are loved, seen, heard and we have unlimited possibilities to create our best life!

Using your faith in this way can strengthen your mindset, increase clarity and bring about positive thoughts.

Positive living brings out a joy for life from inside of us and expands our creativity. Use that creative expression to open your heart to a greater joy by finding additional spiritual teachings that resonate with your thoughts.

Psalms 84:11-12 tells us: For the Lord God is a sun and shield; The Lord will give grace and glory; No good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly.

When you are feeling a sense of consciousness lacking, or feeling gloomy, remember God provides for our every need. By accepting that God is everywhere and in everything we can claim divine order and wellness now.

When we accept this knowing, we see no lack or negativity in our life. During our meditation or prayer time we are filled with an abundance of God energy. It’s really quite amazing!

Every day we choose what God we will serve — a God that represents negativity, lacking, or illness. Or, choose a God that represents peace, harmony, abundance, joy and love.

In the latter there is no space for pessimistic thoughts. Choosing a more positive life is good for you! It is okay to want to give yourself a better life by taking care of you! It’s called self-care.

Charles and Myrtle Fillmore, founders of Unity taught us to use affirmations to change the thoughts we hold in our mind. Remember, what you think about you bring about. Always start the day by saying positive affirmations such as:

I am a child of God

I am filled with creativity.

Only positive experiences happen in my life!

I am filled with perfect health.

I see all things clearly.

I live a life of great abundance.

All my needs are met.

All my bills are paid.

I am filled with joy.

My greatest good is within me.

Grace and glory fill my life and I am happy.

God is within me, acting as me, I am blessed.

Make the choice to have many new improvements happening in your life this year by using daily affirmations. Write them down on sticky notes and put them everywhere as a reminder to affirm them.

Happy New Year!

Linda La Croix

Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Lake Orion. Find positive and uplifting posts on her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk.