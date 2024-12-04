It’s the most wonderful time of the year

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Oxford Christmas Parade beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, featuring festive floats, school sports teams and clubs, area veterans and community groups on display through downtown Oxford. Parade goers can line M-24 in downtown Oxford to view the parade. After the “Classic Christmas” parade, families are invited to the gazebo in Centennial Park to get photos with Santa. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio