Is this the best we can expect from the village?

I attended the Feb. 13 Lake Orion Village Council meeting where the Lake Orion government again proved how incompetent they can be.

There was supposed to be a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the DDA Lumber Yard proposal. The meeting was canceled because of concerns about the $5 million taxpayer funded bond to be used for the DDA purchase and “improvements” even though the bond was never mentioned in the meeting agenda. The public was notified of the cancellation less than five hours before the meeting was to start.

Then there is the council’s unofficial policy of not responding to public comments, any public comment.

Asked why 100 percent of the legal budget has been spent when only 58 percent through the budget year, there was silence.

Informed that under Michigan law, there must be a budget amendment before any more legal expenses are incurred. SILENCE.

Informed that their resolution to incur engineering expenses doesn’t say where that money will come from or if the funds exist, and they proceed as if you were not there.

Informed that their stated Goals and Objectives for the next year eliminated health, safety, and welfare even though that is a charter requirement. SILENCE.

Asked why financial oversight of the DDA was eliminated when the DDA wants a $5 million taxpayer funded bond and a petition exists to eliminate the DDA? SILENCE.

Asked why you cannot get information in response to Freedom of Information Act requests? Silence and no information.

After 30 years of hiding legal expenses from the council and public, they did decide that council members could see them, with no mention of the public’s rights and no explanation for why the entire legal budget has already been spent.

Is this the best we can expect from the current administration and council?

Cory Johnston

Lake Orion