Innes, Maxine D.; 91, of Oxford

Maxine Deloris Innes; of Oxford; passed away on December 7, 2019. She was 91-years-old.

Maxine was born July 11, 1928 to David and Emily Innes in Decker, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John David Innes. She is survived by two nieces and two nephews.

Maxine was a member of the United Methodist Church of Oxford. She worked at Grand Trunk Railroad and enjoyed traveling with friends. Maxine has lived in Independence Village of Oxford for the last few years of her life.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint Street, Lake Orion. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment Moshier Cemetery, Lamotte Township.

