In Loving Memory of Raymond Bentley 1959 – 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Bentley on May 15, 2025, a devoted family man, proud patriot, and cherished friend, who passed away at the age of 65.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1959, Raymond spent most of his adult life in Oakland County, Michigan, where he built a life rooted in love, loyalty and hard work. A veteran of both the United States Army and the National Guard, he served his country with honor and carried that same spirit of dedication into every aspect of his life.

For over 30 years, Raymond worked in purchasing at Takata, a career that took him around the world and gave him a deep appreciation for different cultures and experiences. Despite his travels, he always found his greatest joy in returning home to the people he loved.

He had a passion for life and a wide range of interests that made him truly one of a kind. Whether capturing moments behind a camera, shaping wood into something beautiful, riding his Harley on a sunny day, or turning up classic rock music, Raymond embraced the things he loved with enthusiasm and heart.

Saturdays were sacred—reserved for cheering on Alabama football, his team through thick and thin. And there was rarely a day that passed without FOX News playing in the background, keeping him informed and connected to the world around him.

Above all else, Raymond loved his family and friends deeply. He was the kind of man who showed up, who listened, who laughed hard and who made life richer just by being in it.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Bentley and family members Mike Luckie and Brenda (Luckie) Stallings.

Beloved husband of Emily Schihl; loving father of Sara (Kris) Gurak and Ryan (Crystal) Bentley; proud granddaddy of Layla Leisure, Lucas Gurak, Emma (Dylan) Norris, Gracie, Kenzie, Elijah, and Ellie Bentley; Great-granddaddy of Maverick Norris; twin brother of Rhonda (Richard) Stevens, brother of Rena Inmon and Robert (Robin) Bentley and many dear friends and extended family who will carry his memory forward with love and pride.

A celebration of Raymond’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m. on May 28 at Modetz Funeral Home in Lake Orion, MI on Silverbell Road, where we will gather to honor the legacy of a man who lived fully, loved fiercely and will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made in his name to a Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Ride on, Raymond. Roll Tide.