In Loving Memory of Gary Johnson April 19, 1942 – September 10, 2025

Gary Johnson passed away peacefully on September 10, 2025 at the age of 83. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father whose warmth and dedication touched the lives of all who knew him.

Born on April 19, 1942, Gary spent his life centered around faith, family and hard work. He retired from General Motors after 34 years of devoted service. In his well-earned retirement, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending cherished time with family – whether at home or up north in Houghton Lake.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Genine; his children, Donald (Joan) Johnson, Scott Johnson, Susan Stowe and Todd (Marni) Johnson; his grandchildren, Amber, Donald. Kurtis, Crystal, Geoff, Heather, Katie, Shelby, Shane, Jamie, Madaline Mallory, Ethan, Tori, Amanda and Alex; and 20 great-grandchildren who brought him great pride and joy.

A memorial service will be held in Gary’s honor on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Lake Point Community Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. All who knew and loved Gary are welcome to attend and celebrate his life and legacy. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. Reflection may be share online at www.sparksgriffin.com.