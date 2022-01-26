In Good Consciousness

As a prayer chaplain, it is always a pleasure to pray for others. Anytime you are in communion with God, the Father, a positive energy exchange is occurring. Fulfilling a prayer call or text is supportive to both parties and anything that is positive is good!

It’s also good to know that connecting with God doesn’t require any words. You don’t have to be centered in nature, be in a church at a sacred alter or drop to your knees to be in the mist of prayer. You simply just make the conscious awareness of wanting to be connected with the God of your understanding and you’re connected!

One hint I will give you is that our thoughts are prayers. What you think about you will bring about.

All the thoughts and pictures we hold in our mind create our life or the life experiences of others. Keep all thoughts regarding yourself or others positive and supportive. See, know and affirm total well-being, job success, happiness, and etc. Isn’t it wonderful to know there is a never-ending God energy that is available to us whenever we call upon it?

Remember all that is required is to simply

think on it and you have an energy link right to source energy, God energy. If it were a Facebook meme it might read “How old were you when you learned you could connect with the unlimited possibilities of God energy?”

Although when you are in a stressful situation, you’re often too caught up in the present event making it near impossible to connect with God source. Yet, this is when meeting and being in communion with the Father is an important time.

If you cannot connect or are not able to think of yourself or others in a positive light, call someone for prayer. There is strength in numbers.

Since thoughts are prayers, the minute you think of someone, or yourself, in prayer you are blessing them through your thoughts. The bible tells us give and it will be given to you. That means if you give out bad thoughts, you will be given bad thoughts. And, it might be karma, but if you think negatively, it comes back to you not the person you are thinking of.

When you give out good thoughts you receive good energy back.

An easy negative example can be found

in politics. Throughout history, there have been negative thoughts regarding people in politics. But, after being reminded that what we give out returns ten-fold, what does a negative-thinking mind create for future political happenings? Right! So, it is better to speak and think on what you want to experience or you may be planting a seed for something worse.

At this time in history, many people have concerns in their consciousness on climate change. If this describes you, you may want to put your energy into thoughts that protect and preserve our environment. Pray with an internal eye that sees humanity’s success. The perfect climate, plenty of clean water, calm weather, clear skies, the glaciers stop melting and so on.

The way we create, or manifest, a better world is through our consciousness. We get what we see, what we talk about, what we think about.

The more anger and frustration we put into our thoughts the more negative we get.

When you speak positively do it with joy and zeal. Be enthusiastic and put a good

clear energy into your positive thinking.

Scientists believe our consciousness is

located in our brains. But, as more open minds enter the field of science and newer equipment is developed, that may change. One day scientists may find that our consciousness doesn’t just exist in our minds. Perhaps they will find as Unity’s co-founder Charles Fillmore believed, consciousness exists within the 12 energy centers of our body. And, these same energy fields of consciousness become wounded should we hold negativity in our body consciousness.

We can find positive support in reading from the book of Acts 24:16 – “So I always take pains to have a clear conscious toward both God and man.”

Prayer is an action within our consciousness. I pray you have it in your consciousness to not only pray good positive thoughts about others but to also pray and think good positive thoughts about yourself. Ask others to pray for you when needed and be open and receptive to receiving the good that prayer brings into your life.

Know that as I contemplate each column, I think on those, like you, who will read them. At that very moment I begin thinking of you in my conscious mind sending only good, positive, thoughts your way. I also affirm that wherever you are God IS. I see your life being blessed and you rising to be your best self at all times.

God bless,

Linda La Croix

Linda La Croix is Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion.

