Important websites for reliable information during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak

• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cdc.gov/coronavirus

• Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), michigan.gov/Coronavirus

• Oakland County Health Division, oakgov.com/health

• Orion Township government, oriontownship.org.

• Lake Orion Community Schools, lakeorionschools.org, for school-related updates.

• Township Supervisor Chris Barnett has said he will also post regular video updates on his Facebook page, facebook.com/ChrisBarnettOrion.

• The Orion Township website also has information links to resources for small businesses through the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), such as response plans, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program for COVID-19, comprehensive resources.

• For information on unemployment benefits for Michigan workers, links are available at oriontownship.org or directly through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity at michigan.gov/leo.

• Also check lakeorionreview.com. The Review will post these and other important links in an entry at the top of its website main page and update information as it becomes available.

• The township has also created a Facebook page, Facebook.com/LakeOrionCares, so that people can post requests for assistance on what they, or someone they know, may need. Barnett notes that the page is not a chat room or forum for political discussion.