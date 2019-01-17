Imagine, Express, Discover at the 30th annual Orion Art Center Gala

The Orion Art Center will be holding their 30th annual Gala on Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. until midnight at the Paint Creek Country Club.

Each winter, the Orion Art Center hosts residents and local artists for their second biggest fundraiser of the year.

The night will be filled with beer, wine, small plates, dancing, auctions and raffles.

“We have auction items, usually about 200 auction items. We have raffles and we also do a 50/50, and with that money we give scholarships to local area high school students,” said Karin Starick, co-chair of the gala committee and Art Center director.

The gala will follow the tagline of the Art Center, which is Imagine, Express, Discover, and will highlight their Artist of the Year, Ron Finch. They will also honor Heather Muzzy as Patron of the Arts.

Tickets are $75 per person or $560 for a table of eight. To purchase your tickets please go to orionartcenter.org/gala or call the Orion Art Center at 248-693-4986.

The registration deadline is Feb. 1.

Paint Creek Country Club is at 2375 Stanton Road in Lake Orion. — M.K.