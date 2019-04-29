Hunter, Wayne B.; 88, of Lake Orion

Wayne Banghart Hunter; a lifelong resident of Lake Orion; passed away on April 22, 2019 at the Lake Orion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 88-years-old.

Wayne was born on November 2, 1930 in Lake Orion to James and Anna Hunter. He took pride serving his country in the U.S. Army Branch from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War, and he was very proud to be an American.

Wayne is survived by his brother Chuck (Joan) Hunter; daughters, Paula (Terry) McCaughna, Cheryl (Tim) Hawk, Marianne Golka and Jacqueline (Steven) Schultz; son Howard Schultz; and grandchildren, Hilaire (Nathan) Hopper, Patrick Conley, Jason (Lisa) Conley, Sarah Conley, Rory (Jaime) McCaughna, Andrea Hawk, Aaron (Melanie) Hawk, Katelynn (Cody) Kester, Courtnie Hawk, Kenneth Golka, Stacey (Victor) DesJardins, William Sachs and Daniel Sachs. He is also survived by his 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Joan Hunter; parents James and Anna Hunter; sister Marguerite Hunter; and brother’s Richard Hunter, James Hunter Jr., and Harold Hunter.

Wayne was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 233 in Lake Orion. He also enjoyed golfing, boating and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery.