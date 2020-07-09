Hudak, Rita Jean, 85, formerly of Lake Orion

Rita Jean Hudak, 85, of Lapeer died unexpectedly on April 7, 2020, in Flint, MI.

She was born February 15, 1935, in Iron Mountain, MI, to Clifford and Linnie (Viens) Vanitvelt.

Rita graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1953. She married Ralph George Hudak on October 12, 1963, in Centerline at St. Clement Catholic Church.

In addition to being a homemaker, Rita was an executive secretary for GM/EDS in Flint, retiring in 2001.

Rita is survived by her children: Ralph (DeNiece) Hudak of Auburn Hills; Paul (Sherry) Hudak of Allenton; Steven (Nancy) Hudak of Goodrich; and Sharyl Costello of Davison; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Corrine (Gene) Abbey of Binghamton, NY.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents Clifford Vanitvelt and Linnie Smith; and brother Louis Vanitvelt.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made in Rita’s name to: Church of the Holy Family, 11804 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc, MI 48439.