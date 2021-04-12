Howard L. Paulson, 76, of Lake Orion

Howard L. Paulson of Lake Orion passed away on April 9, 2021. He was 76.

Howard was the beloved husband of Diane for 30 years; loving father of Kathleen (Steve) Lowe, Kristopher (Rachelle) Paulson and Somer (Corey) Jaynes; loving grandfather of Athena, Niklas and Wyatt; and dear brother-in-law of Douglas Green.

Howard was a dedicated family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was a 30-plus year veteran of the Oakland County Road Commission.

Howard knew everyone in Lake Orion and was liked by all.

He had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed going to car shows and the Woodward Dream Cruise.

His other hobbies included model trains and embroidering. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go hunting and golfing.

Howard was loved by all of his family and friends and he will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Luekemia and Lymphoma Society.

