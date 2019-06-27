Hornbeck, Elsie; 103, formerly of Oakland Township

Elsie Hornbeck (née: Potrykus), passed away on June 26, 2019 after a loving and healthy life that she lived for 103 years and lived it so well.

Elsie was born in Detroit on April 20, 1916 to Frank and Mary Potrykus. Elsie married Maywood Hornbeck on August 31, 1940. After the death of her father in 1950, Elsie and Maywood took over her parent’s farm in Oakland Township where together with her mother they raised their sons, Gerald and Lawrence. Elsie and Maywood worked for Burroughs Adding Machine for many years and also grew and sold fruit on the family farm. Family was extremely important to Elsie and she relished in visits with family and friends.

Elsie resided the last four years at Oakmont Senior Living in Sterling Heights. She was a member for many years of the Unity Churches of Rochester and Lake Orion.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Gloria), Casa Grande, Arizona, and Lawrence (Jo Anne), Shelby Township, MI. Grandchildren Tim Hornbeck (Lorraine), Debbie Storms (Steve), Sherri Seibert (Kevin), Christopher (Jessica) and Eric (Mary). Great grandchildren Candice Hornbeck, Cassie and Alex Storms, Sarah and Lauren Seibert, Anneliese, Elianna and Callen Hornbeck and Jonathan, Tyler, Gavin and MaKayla Hornbeck.

As she entered into heaven Elsie joins her husband Maywood who died May 6, 1993, her parents (Frank and Mary), her siblings (Harold and Charles), and countless family and friends whose lives she shared before they transitioned to eternity.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the First United Methodist Church of Troy, 6363 S. Livernois, Troy. Visitation at church begins at 11 a.m. Elsie’s final resting place will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

Family prefers memorial tributes to the Oakland County Animal Shelter or Leader Dogs for the Blind.