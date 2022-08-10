Hope the Village of Lake Orion gets its act together

I’m not sure what it means but there is nothing about the election on the Village of Lake Orion website. NOTHING.

This is in addition to the incorrect information for a public hearing on new development that was posted on the website and in the Lake Orion Review but did not happen.

No one at the Aug. 1, 2022 planning commission meeting could explain why to the overflow attendance that extended out of the Village Hall.

It seems the Village of Lake Orion is having some serious administrative and procedural problems that I hope they can resolve quickly.

Cory Johnston

Lake Orion

Editor’s note: The “incorrect information” that Mr. Johnston is referring to are public notices that were posted on the Lake Orion Review website and in print. Public notices are sent to the newspaper by the village for publication. Planning commissioners asked the administration to look into how the public notices were sent out with the wrong public hearing date.