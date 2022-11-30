Holiday Walk returns to Flint Cultural Center campus on Dec. 6

FLINT — After a two-year hiatus, the 37th annual Holiday Walk returns to the Flint Cultural Center campus from 5:15-8 p.m. Dec. 6.

This Flint holiday tradition is free to the public. The campus will be transformed into a winter wonderland with new holiday light displays, festive live music, holiday theatre performances, seasonal crafts, free planetarium holiday sampler shows and photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus and their elves inside the FIM Whiting Auditorium lobby.

Santa Claus and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will kick off the Holiday Walk at 5:15 p.m. with the holiday tree lighting ceremony.All other participating organizations are open from 5:30-8 p.m. with various activities. The View Newspaper Group, parent company of The Lake Orion Review, is a sponsor of the event.

Sloan Museum of Discovery – interactive galleries, the Museum Store and the Coffee Beanery Café are open.

Longway Planetarium – Free tickets to a sampler of Cosmic Christmas Light Show. Tickets available at 4:30 p.m. in the E. Kearsley Street tent and are available one hour prior to each show until the tickets are gone. Shows are at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

FIM Flint School of Performing Arts – Musical performances and family activities, photos in the giant Nutcracker rocking chair, hot chocolate and cookies, improv games.

Flint Public Library – children’s crafts, refreshments, Punch & Judy puppet show by Amazing Clark from 6-7:30 p.m. and the Ringspiration Bell Choir performs at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Flint Institute of Arts – 6 p.m. showing of The Grinch in the FIA Theatre; make-and-take art projects in the Arts School; hot shop demos.

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre – holiday cabaret in the Elgood Lobby.

Applewood – carolers; ice carvings; hot cider and cookies

FIM Whiting Auditorium – 5:30-8 p.m. free photos with Santa (line closes at 7:30 p.m.); live music by El Ballet Folklórico Mariachi Band.

Flint Cultural Center Academy – refreshments, makers fair (items available for purchase).

Kearsley Street – food trucks available for meal purchases.

For more information, visit FlintCultural.org/HolidayWalk , or the Flint Cultural Center Facebook page.