Hoekstra, Ronald R.; 66, of Lake Orion

Ronald Ray Hoekstra; of Lake Orion, passed away suddenly on August 4, 2019 following a brain aneurysm. He was 66-years-old. Ron is the loving husband and soulmate of Lynn (nee Murdock) for 44 years. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Vara Hoekstra and brother Robert (Joanne) Hoekstra. He was the son-in-law of Mary Murdock; brother-in-law of Gail (Gary) Lecznar, Glenn Murdock and Kevin Murdock; uncle of Stacy Lecznar, Kimberly (Scott) Clark, Kristy Murdock and Brian Murdock.

Ron was greatly loved by his wife, family and countless friends, including his “Sunday Bunch” golf group, MSU friends, fellow teachers, students, Hazel Park and Northville Downs race track friends, along with the many four-legged furry friends over the years. Ron was a special education teacher for 44 years, most recently with the Avondale and Rochester Community Schools. He loved working with his students. Ron would make friends and touch lives everywhere he went.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. Suggested memorials may be made to Old Friends – Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324 or to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339.

