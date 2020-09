An open question for Democrats:

For which Joe Biden will you be voting in November?

A – the Joe Biden who signed an agreement with Senator Bernie Sanders and his group to eliminate all fossil fuels, or

B – the Joe Biden who on Monday, August 31st told reporters from the Pittsburgh, PA newspapers that he supports fracking for petroleum and natural gas (fossil fuels)?

Just wondering – Joe Biden A or Joe Biden B in November?

JoAnn Van Tassel

Orion Twp.