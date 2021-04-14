Help us thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Over the past year, nurses have been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, whether on a COVID floor or taking care of those “regular” patients who need care.

It’s more important than ever this year to say thank you for their dedication during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

Whether it’s a photo, a story you want to share or a heartfelt thank you, send us your salute to nurses.

We will publish those submissions the weeks of May 5 and May 12.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.

Please email submissions to lakeorionreview@gmail.com no later than May 7. — LOR