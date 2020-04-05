Help Orion Twp. help residents by donating items at the Orion Center

The Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department needs donations to distribute to Orion residents in need of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items needed are: non-perishable food, toiletries, personal hygiene products, water (especially distilled water for breathing machines), personal protective equipment (face masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning products), laundry and dishwasher detergents. All items must be new and unopened.

Drop off items to the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., between 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

When entering the Orion Center, follow the drop off signs to the west side of the building. Door eight is unlocked and tables are labeled with specific items for easier drop off and pickup.

The drop off site is constructed to minimize contact between individuals, and township officials ask that anyone donating or picking up items adhere to Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet apart.

Officials also ask that if anyone, or anyone in their home, is feeling ill, please do not donate.

Orion Township, through its parks and recreation department, set up the donation center to ensure senior citizens and those who were sick, and now any resident, received the assistance they need during the pandemic.

If anyone has donations and would like those items picked up from their homes, email help@oriontownship.org.

The Orion Township help line 248-391-0304 ext. 3507 for anyone who needs assistance or knows of someone who needs assistance.

For monetary donations to assist Orion residents, visit www.loveincofnoc.org/orioncovid. – J.N.