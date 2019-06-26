Help Light up Lake Orion on 74th annual Flare Night

The Lake Orion Lions Cub is sponsoring the 74th Annual “Light up the Night” flare night on June 28.

Local lake residents will light thousands of 30-minute red safety road flares around the shoreline of historic Lake Orion and surrounding lakes at 10 p.m.

This longest annual unique event was started in 1945 as a celebration of the ending of WWII, according to the Lions Club.

The Lake Orion Lions have been sponsoring this event for the last several decades, according to a press release from the Lions Club.

This visual spectacular event is a fundraiser for the Lions, who are using flare night as awareness of the Lions Club’s mission of the “Prevention Of Blindness.”

The Lions ask residents to be part of this historic, fun event and buy early as we “sell out annually.”

Flares are available at Wonder Cleaners and Laundry’s, 835 S. Lapeer Rd., in Lake Orion; Ed’s Broadway gifts in downtown Lake Orion; and on pontoon boats around the lake on a limited basis.

For more information, visit the Lions Club website at lakeorionlionsclub.org or call 248-425-6239. – J.N.