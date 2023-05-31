Help keep Lake Orion fireworks show booming

Fundraisers planned to help with costs

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

LAKE ORION — The annual fireworks show on Lake Orion has become an Orion tradition and the group behind the show wants to keep that tradition booming but needs community support to do so.

The Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation (LOFF) has planned the fireworks for July 1 beginning at dusk on the east side of Lake Orion and has started a GoFundMe page and fundraiser OPA! to help finance the cost of the show, which can be around $40,000.

Lake Orion resident Greg Rogers is on the 501c3 nonprofit LOFF Board of Directors. The group took over the fireworks show from the now defunct Lake Orion Fireworks Association.

“The Lake Orion Fireworks weekend has really become the ‘homecoming’ for all current and former residents. We get emails from many residents early in the year wanting to know the dates so they can plan for family and friends to visit from out of town. This speaks a lot to the impact this show has on our community and keeps the board excited about doing this year after year.

Guests can view the fireworks from anywhere on Lake Orion, in the Village of Lake Orion and at Green’s Park on M-24. There is an entry fee to Green’s Park during the show.

“It takes a lot of work to put this show on, from filing the permits, getting village approval, coordinating the logistics of the barge, working with Oakland County Marine and village police, and most importantly raising enough money to pay for the show!” Rogers said. “We greatly appreciate the support from our residents to help fund this show and this year the local businesses have really shown their support in offering donations.”

The fireworks show is 100 percent paid for through donations from residents and local businesses.

“The local businesses have really stepped up this year offering gift cards and donations for auction at the fundraising event,” Rogers said.

The OPA! annual fireworks fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. June 8 at OPA! Food & Spirits, 600 S. Lapeer Rd. Cost is $10 entry at the door and will include a live performance by local band Full Tilt. There will also be live and silent auctions and a 50/50 drawing.

To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search for “2023 Lake Orion 4th of July Fundraiser.”

As of Tuesday, LOFF had raised $4,675 of the $40,000 goal. Checks can be mailed to Lake Orion Fireworks Foundation, 540 North Lapeer #161, Orion Township, MI 48362.

For updates, visit the LOFF Facebook page: facebook.com/LakeOrionFireworksFoundation.