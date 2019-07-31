Heights Road project delayed, Central Dr. project begins Aug. 5

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Two local road projects have been delayed, with the Central Drive resurfacing project scheduled to begin this week and the Heights Road water main replacement project delayed until fall.

The Central Drive rehabilitation project – from Indianwood Road to the Village of Lake Orion limits – is scheduled to begin on Aug. 5, according to project updates from the Road Commission for Oakland County on Tuesday.

The project was initially scheduled to begin July 15.

At least one traffic lane in each direction should be open at all times, but there will be lane closures. All traffic lanes are expected to be open by September, with landscaping installed by Sept. 20. Final closeout of the project will be June 1, 2020, according to the road commission.

The project includes pulverizing the existing road to serve as a base for four inches of new asphalt paving, some guardrail replacement and minor drainage improvements.

The project cost is $548,000, with $363,000 paid for from an Orion Township administered special property tax assessment district. The remaining $185,000 is shared evenly by the township, road commission and Oakland County general government through the Tri-Party Program, the road commission stated.

The road commission is providing project design and construction management services, while Asphalt Specialists, Inc. of Pontiac is the contractor for the project.

Heights Road

The Heights Road water main replacement project is delayed until fall, with a start date to be announced later, according to road commission. The project was originally scheduled to begin on July 22.

Lake Orion Village Manage Joe Young said work on Heights Road is being delayed until Bellevue and Highland avenues are finished.

The work is part of the village’s $10 million, multi-year watermain replacement project.

Once work on Heights Road begins, the road is expected to be closed between M-24 (S. Broadway Street) and Bellevue Avenue beginning, according to information from the Road Commission for Oakland County.

During the closure, residential access will be maintained. The detour for eastbound traffic is Pine Tree Road to Clarkston Road to M-24, back to Heights Road.

The detour for westbound traffic is North Park Blvd/M-24 to Indianwood Road to Joslyn Road, back to Heights Road.

The work is being done Fontana Construction of Shelby Township under a permit issued by the road commission. Heights Road carries approximately 8,630 vehicles daily, according to the road commission.

The Village of Lake Orion also provides periodic construction updates on its website, lakeorion.org, under the “Notifications” tab.