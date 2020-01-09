Hedges, Betty; 73, formerly of Oxford

Betty Hedges; 73, of Henderson, Nevada and formerly of Oxford, passed away on 12/31/2019. She was 73-years-old.

Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 15, 1946 to Emilius and Melenia VanHoudt. She grew up in Detroit and after marrying Doug, they settled down in Sterling Heights, MI and had their children, later moving on the lake in Oxford, MI. Years later they headed out west and settled in Henderson, NV. Betty was very social and had a lot of friends from all over and has stayed in close contact with them. Betty stayed home with her kids when they were young and then went back to work in the insurance industry for a number of years before finally retiring to help raise her grandkids. Betty enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family, spending time with her grandkids, sharing treats with their two pugs; Molly and Rocky, gardening, watching QVC, and of course visiting the local casinos. Betty was a sucker for the penny machines.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Doug, of over 51 years and their son Mark Hedges (Karen); cherished grandmother of Tyler, all of Henderson, NV; daughter Heidi Cooper (Hedges); cherished grandmother of Morgan and Paige all of Broomfield, CO; stepson Doug Hedges Jr (Julie); their 5 children and 5 great-grandchildren, all of Mt. Clemens, MI. Betty is also survived by her brother, Rick VanHoudt (Mary Jo) and her late dear sister, Mary (Joe) Toffoli and is the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Betty will be greatly missed by all, she left quite an impression with her gentle smile, infectious laughter, and her love for all.

Visitation and Services will be held Jan. 17, 2020 at La Paloma Funeral Home at 5450 Stephanie St. Las Vegas, NV 89122 from 10 a.m.- noon with burial immediately following at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Reception at Sun City Anthem.