Have ‘Breakfast with the Grinch’ on Saturday

He’s really not a mean one, that Mr. Grinch.

Orion Township Parks and Recreation will hold their annual Breakfast with the Grinch this Saturday at the Orion Center.

Bring out the little ones for a breakfast of green eggs and ham where they will enjoy crafts and get their photo taken with the Grinch himself.

Later, the Grinch will have a special story time where he will read How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Families can sign up their 8-year-old and younger children at www.orionparks.com for $13 or at the door for $15. Registration ends on Friday.

Times vary, with sessions from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — M.K.