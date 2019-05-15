Hart, Kevin S.; 34, formerly of Lake Orion

This is a sad time for the Hart family as we report the passing of our son, our loved one, Kevin Shaun Hart, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Our son Kevin passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was 34 years old.

Kevin was born Dec. 4, 1984. He was a true believer in Heaven and God and Jesus Christ. He was even teaching his five-and-a-half-year-old son about the good book and the good word.

Kevin attended Oxford Christian Academy and then graduated from Lake Orion High School in auto mechanics. Kevin went on to attend Oakland Community College in the automotive program.

Kevin played baseball, football and basketball from the time he was a small child and was very good. Kevin was well-liked and had many, many friends and a large family.

Kevin was born and raised in Lake Orion and then moved to Leonard with us and was very valuable in being our right-hand man.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd., in Rochester. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the funeral home.

Burial services will be held at Lakeville Cemetery, 825 Drahner Rd., in Leonard.

Come help us remember Kevin and maybe share a story or two about our son. He will be dearly missed by many. There is such a large hole in our lives now. He always told us that he loved us.

Kevin is survived by his parents, John and Terry Hart; his brother, Brian Hart; and son, Aiden Hart.