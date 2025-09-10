Handyman Connection grand opening

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Sept. 4 for the Handyman Connection of Orion Township servicing Oxford. Pictured in the photo are the U.S. army Veteran owners Chris and Alaina Mazzola along with their son and apprentice, Nicholas. Handyman Connection offers a wide range of services including carpentry, electrical, drywall and more. They are located in Oxford at the Legacy Center, 925 N. Lapeer Rd. Suite 187 B. For a full list of services, visit handymanconnection.com/orion-township-oxford or call 248-918-0212. Photo by Jim Misener