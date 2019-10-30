Halloween Parade in Downtown LO

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority hosted its annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 23, with the little ghouls and ghosts, princesses and superheroes and all manner of Halloween-clad kids marching through downtown LO.

The kids enjoyed some fiendishly fun times in Children’s Park, devouring apple cider and donuts, before trick-or-treating at the participating businesses in the downtown district.

More than 1,200 people took part in this year’s Halloween Parade.

